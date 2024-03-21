JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) Price Target to $22.00

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Neumora Therapeutics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.57.

Shares of NMRA opened at $13.99 on Monday. Neumora Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $21.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.63.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Neumora Therapeutics will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neumora Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Neumora Therapeutics by 661.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 380,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after purchasing an additional 330,954 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics by 704.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 592,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after acquiring an additional 518,822 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

