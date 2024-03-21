JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB) Shares Bought by Fortress Wealth Group LLC

Fortress Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF accounts for 0.7% of Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JCPB. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 17.8% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 41,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

BATS:JCPB traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.38. 337,802 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.73.

About JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

