JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Acquired by CIC Wealth LLC

CIC Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 101,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,255 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 1.8% of CIC Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $5,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 694,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,182,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $429,000. Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. Unique Wealth LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 201,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,068,000 after buying an additional 21,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,742,000.

NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $57.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,308,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,591,334. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.35 and a 200 day moving average of $54.95. The stock has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $57.66.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

