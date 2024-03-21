JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets (LON:JARA) Insider John Scott Buys 30,000 Shares

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets (LON:JARA – Get Free Report) insider John Scott purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 66 ($0.84) per share, for a total transaction of £19,800 ($25,206.87).

LON JARA opened at GBX 66.80 ($0.85) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £141.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -745.98 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 67.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 70.95. JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets has a 52-week low of GBX 61.40 ($0.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 92.60 ($1.18).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a GBX 1.05 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 1.43%. JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets’s dividend payout ratio is -4,444.44%.

