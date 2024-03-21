JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $54.47

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $54.47 and last traded at $54.24, with a volume of 342067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.93.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.31 and its 200 day moving average is $49.71. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.3804 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.
Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Exploring the Bear Call Spread vs Bear Put Spread Strategies
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Longest Bear Market in History Plus 7 Other Bear Market Facts
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Micron Is the NVIDIA of Memory Chips: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.