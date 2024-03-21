JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Bought by CIC Wealth LLC

CIC Wealth LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,267 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 2.0% of CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. CIC Wealth LLC owned 0.07% of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF worth $6,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JEPQ. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 126,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,238,000 after acquiring an additional 50,038 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.21. 2,049,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,639,219. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.80 and a fifty-two week high of $54.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.31 and a 200 day moving average of $49.71.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.3804 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

