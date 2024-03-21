JTC (LON:JTC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $824.00

Jtc Plc (LON:JTC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 824 ($10.49) and last traded at GBX 821 ($10.45), with a volume of 619645 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 797 ($10.15).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JTC. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on JTC from GBX 880 ($11.20) to GBX 950 ($12.09) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of JTC in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4,841.18 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 782.94 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 751.62.

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients. The company operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

