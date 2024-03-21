Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Shares Down 5.4%

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.11 and last traded at $6.28. 1,097,275 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 3,011,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.64.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Jumia Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $3.60 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.51.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 430.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,239 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 17.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

