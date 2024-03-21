Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.50 and last traded at $6.42. Approximately 701,272 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 3,030,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.08.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $3.60 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.
Jumia Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %
Institutional Trading of Jumia Technologies
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 154,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 38,177 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Jumia Technologies by 430.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,239 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Jumia Technologies by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. 17.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Jumia Technologies
Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.
