Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.50 and last traded at $6.42. Approximately 701,272 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 3,030,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.08.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $3.60 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.51.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 154,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 38,177 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Jumia Technologies by 430.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,239 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Jumia Technologies by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. 17.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

