Just Group (LON:JUST) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Just Group plc (LON:JUST – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from GBX 135 to GBX 160. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Just Group traded as high as GBX 105.40 ($1.34) and last traded at GBX 103.58 ($1.32), with a volume of 1081238 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 100.40 ($1.28).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Just Group in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5,160.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 397.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 86.64 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 81.49.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This is an increase from Just Group’s previous dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Just Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10,000.00%.

Just Group plc provides various retirement income products and services to individual and corporate clients.in the United Kingdom. It offers defined benefit de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, and lifetime mortgage service. The company also engages in professional services and distribution business, which offers technology, broking, and advice solutions for corporate clients and pension schemes; and regulated financial advice for pension, investment, and savings.

