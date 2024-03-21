Kareem Saad Sells 2,008 Shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) Stock

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGSGet Free Report) insider Kareem Saad sold 2,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total transaction of $21,264.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,517 shares in the company, valued at $312,585.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kareem Saad also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, January 22nd, Kareem Saad sold 193 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total transaction of $625.32.
  • On Wednesday, January 3rd, Kareem Saad sold 105 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total transaction of $270.90.

GeneDx Price Performance

Shares of WGS stock opened at $8.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $221.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.90. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $16.13.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGSGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $57.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.00 million. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 86.77% and a negative return on equity of 49.64%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GeneDx

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGS. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of GeneDx during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,220,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of GeneDx during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,562,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GeneDx by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,306,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,166,000 after purchasing an additional 44,467 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GeneDx during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,129,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of GeneDx by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,291,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 641,444 shares in the last quarter. 58.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GeneDx Company Profile

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

