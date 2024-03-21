Kareem Saad Sells 2,008 Shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) Stock

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) insider Kareem Saad sold 2,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total transaction of $21,264.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,517 shares in the company, valued at $312,585.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Kareem Saad also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 22nd, Kareem Saad sold 193 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total transaction of $625.32.
- On Wednesday, January 3rd, Kareem Saad sold 105 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total transaction of $270.90.
GeneDx Price Performance
Shares of WGS stock opened at $8.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $221.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.90. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $16.13.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GeneDx
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGS. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of GeneDx during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,220,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of GeneDx during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,562,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GeneDx by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,306,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,166,000 after purchasing an additional 44,467 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GeneDx during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,129,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of GeneDx by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,291,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 641,444 shares in the last quarter. 58.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
GeneDx Company Profile
GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than GeneDx
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- 3 Stocks About to Join the Rate Cut Party
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Spire Global Stock Price Surges: AI to Drive Growth
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- 3 Industrial Stocks Leading the Way in This ETF Breakout
Receive News & Ratings for GeneDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeneDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.