Karora Resources (KRR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 22nd. Analysts expect Karora Resources to post earnings of C$0.09 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE KRR opened at C$4.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.94, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.34. Karora Resources has a 1-year low of C$3.60 and a 1-year high of C$5.61. The company has a market cap of C$858.48 million, a PE ratio of 40.25 and a beta of 2.00.

Separately, CIBC raised Karora Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$5.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-asset mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

