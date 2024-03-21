Kava (KAVA) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.05 Billion

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. In the last week, Kava has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. Kava has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and approximately $50.82 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava token can now be purchased for about $0.97 or 0.00001439 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.49 or 0.00082454 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00009822 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00018390 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00017483 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00003959 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00008112 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000118 BTC.

About Kava

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,860,636 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

