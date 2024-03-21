KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Acquired by TB Alternative Assets Ltd.

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. boosted its holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,169,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306,340 shares during the quarter. KE comprises 9.4% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. owned 0.17% of KE worth $35,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in KE by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of KE during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KE by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KE during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of KE by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BEKE traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,248,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,835,301. KE Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $19.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of -0.74.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. KE had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.351 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BEKE. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of KE from $23.90 to $21.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.10 price objective on shares of KE in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.28.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

