Ken Murphy Buys 48 Shares of Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Stock

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Free Report) insider Ken Murphy bought 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 288 ($3.67) per share, for a total transaction of £138.24 ($175.99).

Ken Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 16th, Ken Murphy purchased 49 shares of Tesco stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 277 ($3.53) per share, with a total value of £135.73 ($172.79).

On Friday, January 19th, Ken Murphy purchased 47 shares of Tesco stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 298 ($3.79) per share, with a total value of £140.06 ($178.31).

On Friday, December 22nd, Ken Murphy purchased 48 shares of Tesco stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 288 ($3.67) per share, with a total value of £138.24 ($175.99).

Tesco Stock Down 0.7 %

LON:TSCO opened at GBX 285.70 ($3.64) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.69, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of £20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 1,428.50, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.52. Tesco PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 244.20 ($3.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 303.70 ($3.87). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 286.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 280.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

