Kenneth Glyndwr Thomas Sells 3,355 Shares of Collective Mining Ltd. (TSE:CNL) Stock

Collective Mining Ltd. (TSE:CNL – Get Free Report) Director Kenneth Glyndwr Thomas sold 3,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.09, for a total transaction of C$13,721.95.

Collective Mining Stock Performance

Shares of CNL stock opened at C$3.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$4.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$241.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 0.69. Collective Mining Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$3.67 and a 1 year high of C$7.05.

Collective Mining Company Profile

Collective Mining Ltd., an exploration and development company, focuses on identifying and exploring prospective gold projects in South America. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Guayabales project consisting of 26 claims with a total area of 4,780.98 hectares located in the Caldas department of Colombia; and the San Antonio project covering an area of 4,729 hectares located in the department of Caldas, Colombia.

