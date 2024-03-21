Kenneth Glyndwr Thomas Sells 3,355 Shares of Collective Mining Ltd. (TSE:CNL) Stock

Collective Mining Ltd. (TSE:CNL – Get Free Report) Director Kenneth Glyndwr Thomas sold 3,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.09, for a total transaction of C$13,721.95.
Collective Mining Stock Performance
Shares of CNL stock opened at C$3.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$4.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$241.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 0.69. Collective Mining Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$3.67 and a 1 year high of C$7.05.
Collective Mining Company Profile
