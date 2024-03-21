KeyCorp Initiates Coverage on SAP (NYSE:SAP)

Investment analysts at KeyCorp started coverage on shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SAP. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SAP from $156.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.20.

NYSE:SAP opened at $190.38 on Thursday. SAP has a 1-year low of $122.03 and a 1-year high of $195.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.17). SAP had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that SAP will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 364.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,567,000 after purchasing an additional 88,881 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in SAP by 6.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in SAP by 38.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in SAP by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,983 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in SAP by 6.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,904 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,431,000 after acquiring an additional 7,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

