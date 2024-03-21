Kinetik Holdings Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $2.33 Per Share (NASDAQ:KNTK)

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Kinetik in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the company will earn $2.33 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.26. The consensus estimate for Kinetik’s current full-year earnings is $1.98 per share.

Get Kinetik alerts:

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $348.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.49 million. Kinetik had a negative return on equity of 49.32% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KNTK. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Kinetik in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kinetik from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Kinetik

Kinetik Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ KNTK opened at $37.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.79. Kinetik has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $37.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.94 and its 200-day moving average is $34.40.

Kinetik Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinetik news, insider Jamie Welch acquired 14,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.75 per share, with a total value of $499,972.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,599,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,473,843.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Kinetik news, insider Jamie Welch acquired 14,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.75 per share, with a total value of $499,972.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,599,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,473,843.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anne Psencik sold 3,182 shares of Kinetik stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $113,183.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 247,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,790,342.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinetik

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinetik by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 141,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,771,000 after buying an additional 37,492 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Kinetik by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 15,694 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Kinetik by 2,738.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 199,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after acquiring an additional 192,103 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Kinetik during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Kinetik by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 139,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after acquiring an additional 33,842 shares during the period.

About Kinetik

(Get Free Report)

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinetik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinetik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.