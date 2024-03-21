Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) – Investment analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Kinross Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.09. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $8.15 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.05.

Shares of KGC stock opened at $5.79 on Thursday. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $6.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.37.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KGC. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,932,404 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $271,841,000 after buying an additional 528,121 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,677,952 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,302,000 after purchasing an additional 170,761 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $366,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 10,037,827 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $60,729,000 after purchasing an additional 962,139 shares during the last quarter. 49.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

