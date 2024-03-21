Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

KVYO has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Klaviyo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Wednesday. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Klaviyo has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.14.

Shares of NYSE:KVYO opened at $26.36 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.83. Klaviyo has a 52-week low of $22.82 and a 52-week high of $39.47.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $201.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.02 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Klaviyo will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KVYO. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 20,305.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000.

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company that provides a software-as-a-service platform to enable its customers to send the right messages at the right time across email, short message service (SMS), and push notifications. The company offers Klaviyo, a marketing automation platform that sends personalized and targeted messages.

