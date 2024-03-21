Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Receives $9.63 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.63.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KOS shares. TheStreet lowered Kosmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

In other news, CFO Nealesh D. Shah sold 84,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $510,572.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,502,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,058,302.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Nealesh D. Shah sold 84,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $510,572.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,502,206 shares in the company, valued at $9,058,302.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew G. Inglis sold 166,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $1,004,139.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,909,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,572,084.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 335,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,022,082 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOS. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 7.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,424,813 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $502,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208,188 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kosmos Energy by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,914,937 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $251,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,401 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kosmos Energy by 22.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,401,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $182,639,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679,471 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Kosmos Energy by 13.7% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 22,338,054 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $182,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,342 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Kosmos Energy by 9.7% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 20,964,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $171,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,273 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KOS opened at $6.05 on Thursday. Kosmos Energy has a 12 month low of $5.23 and a 12 month high of $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.67.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $507.81 million for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 39.94% and a net margin of 12.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kosmos Energy will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

