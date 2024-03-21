Lantern Pharma Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($2.06) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:LTRN)

Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Lantern Pharma in a report released on Tuesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.06) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.99). The consensus estimate for Lantern Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.99) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Lantern Pharma’s FY2025 earnings at ($1.81) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.51) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.28) EPS.

Get Lantern Pharma alerts:

Lantern Pharma Stock Up 17.5 %

NASDAQ:LTRN opened at $8.80 on Thursday. Lantern Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $10.73. The company has a market capitalization of $94.51 million, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lantern Pharma

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lantern Pharma

In other news, major shareholder Aaron G.L. Fletcher sold 74,297 shares of Lantern Pharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total value of $360,340.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,126.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 6.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lantern Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Lantern Pharma by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lantern Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Lantern Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Lantern Pharma by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. 10.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantern Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and genomic data to streamline the drug development process. It develops LP-100 for treatment in combination with the class of anticancer agent known as PARP inhibitors. The company also develops LP-300 as a combination therapy for never-smokers with non-small cell lung cancer adenocarcinoma; and LP-284, a novel small molecule and DNA damaging agent for the treatment of mantle cell lymphoma and double hit lymphoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lantern Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantern Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.