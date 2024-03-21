Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $77.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 41.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.18. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $51.96 and a 1-year high of $98.30.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 35.14%. The business had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 6,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $474,734.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,767.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 6,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $474,734.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,767.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 9,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $615,011.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,087.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,065 shares of company stock worth $3,840,806. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 29.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 8.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,647,000. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.