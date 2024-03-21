Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat Sells 6,000 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 6,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $142,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 175,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,163,654.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 9th, Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 5,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $125,500.00.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 3.3 %

NYSE:PLTR opened at $24.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $54.41 billion, a PE ratio of 273.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 2.82. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.66.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $608.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.48 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 74.9% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, March 8th. HSBC cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.21.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

