Leerink Partnrs Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, March 18th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.71) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.81). The consensus estimate for CRISPR Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($6.28) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($6.37) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.87) EPS.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.95. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 240.84% and a negative return on equity of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $201.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3253.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CRSP has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $61.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.94.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $72.94 on Thursday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $37.55 and a 12-month high of $91.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 40.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 26,358 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,038,000 after buying an additional 1,007,246 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 49.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total value of $152,408.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 57,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,747.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total value of $152,408.71. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 57,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,747.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $3,025,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,338,182.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 134,410 shares of company stock worth $9,234,677. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

