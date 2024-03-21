Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Downgraded to Hold at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $20.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $26.00.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LBTYA. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Global from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Liberty Global from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup upgraded Liberty Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Liberty Global from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, New Street Research restated a neutral rating on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.11.

Liberty Global Stock Up 2.6 %

Liberty Global stock opened at $17.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Liberty Global has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $20.56. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.32.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($8.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($7.88). Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 54.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Global will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Liberty Global

In related news, Director Paul A. Gould sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $989,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 949,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,781,877.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Liberty Global news, Director Paul A. Gould sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $989,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 949,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,781,877.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jason Waldron sold 11,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $216,549.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,363,147.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,226 shares of company stock valued at $1,942,250. Insiders own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 148.1% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 202.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

