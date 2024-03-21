Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) Shares Up 10%

Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 10% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. Approximately 168,403 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 393,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Separately, Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$0.70 price target (down from C$0.85) on shares of Liberty Gold in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 8.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$94.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.27.

Liberty Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, and Turkiye. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It holds interest in the Black Pine project located in Cassia County, southern Idaho; the Goldstrike project located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the TV Tower gold-silver-copper property located in northwestern Türkiye.

