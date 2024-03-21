LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by CIC Wealth LLC

CIC Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 2,145.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 943 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter worth about $781,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in LKQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in LKQ by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 17,884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in LKQ by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,292,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $349,407,000 after acquiring an additional 143,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ Price Performance

LKQ stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.04. 357,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,675,606. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.18. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $41.49 and a one year high of $59.38. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

LKQ Announces Dividend

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. LKQ had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is 34.29%.

Insider Transactions at LKQ

In other LKQ news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total value of $10,394,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 386,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,087,548.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LKQ has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LKQ has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LKQ

About LKQ

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.