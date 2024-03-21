Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 31,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,177,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 7,677 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $421,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total value of $2,675,102.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,434,718.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.5 %

LMT stock traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $442.68. The company had a trading volume of 393,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,326. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $508.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $106.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $434.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $437.97.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 45.74%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

