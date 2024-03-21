Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stake Lowered by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,901 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,972,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,950,761,000 after purchasing an additional 176,739 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,302,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,120,920,000 after buying an additional 279,162 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,686,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,302,388,000 after buying an additional 97,916 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,045,055,000 after acquiring an additional 106,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,158,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,291,816,000 after acquiring an additional 121,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of LMT opened at $440.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $105.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $508.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $434.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $437.97.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $491.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

