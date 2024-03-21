Lotus Resources Limited (ASX:LOT) Insider Sells A$1,520,000.00 in Stock

Lotus Resources Limited (ASX:LOT – Get Free Report) insider Keith Bowes sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.38 ($0.25), for a total transaction of A$1,520,000.00 ($1,000,000.00).

Keith Bowes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 28th, Keith Bowes sold 6,000,000 shares of Lotus Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.30 ($0.20), for a total transaction of A$1,800,000.00 ($1,184,210.53).

On Monday, January 15th, Keith Bowes sold 6,000,000 shares of Lotus Resources stock.

Lotus Resources Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 9.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.08.

About Lotus Resources

Lotus Resources Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of uranium properties in Australia and Africa. Its flagship project is 85% owned the Kayelekera Uranium project located in Malawi, Africa. The company was formerly known as Hylea Metals Limited and changed its name to Lotus Resources Limited in August 2019.

