Luc Seraphin Sells 15,000 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Stock

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) CEO Luc Seraphin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $875,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,031,954.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Luc Seraphin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 12th, Luc Seraphin sold 15,000 shares of Rambus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total value of $940,350.00.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Luc Seraphin sold 15,000 shares of Rambus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.17, for a total transaction of $932,550.00.

Rambus stock opened at $62.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.04 and its 200 day moving average is $61.90. Rambus Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.19 and a 1-year high of $76.38.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Rambus had a net margin of 72.41% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Rambus during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. West Tower Group LLC raised its holdings in Rambus by 194.4% in the 4th quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Rambus by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Rambus from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rambus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.20.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

