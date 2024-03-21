Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.69 and last traded at $2.74. 4,351,266 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 38,216,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LCID. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.15.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $157.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.88 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 475.15% and a negative return on equity of 57.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCID. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 184.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 666.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Lucid Group by 283.3% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

