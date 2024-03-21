Lufax (NYSE:LU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 18,728,460 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 288% from the previous session’s volume of 4,825,013 shares.The stock last traded at $4.77 and had previously closed at $3.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lufax from $3.00 to $4.80 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America lowered Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.91.

Get Lufax alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Lufax

Lufax Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Lufax

The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LU. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Lufax by 2.6% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 111,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lufax by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Lufax by 1,344.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Lufax by 2.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 197,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Lufax by 275.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,066 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

About Lufax

(Get Free Report)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.