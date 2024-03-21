Luis Borgen Sells 40,288 Shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Stock

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) Director Luis Borgen sold 40,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $526,967.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,883.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Eastern Bankshares Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of EBC stock opened at $13.33 on Thursday. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $15.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.53 and its 200 day moving average is $13.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.84.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $160.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.53 million. Research analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastern Bankshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.21%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 24.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,926,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,113 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 4.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,480,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,566,000 after acquiring an additional 66,050 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the third quarter valued at about $854,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 249,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 25.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,570,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,232,000 after buying an additional 516,200 shares in the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

