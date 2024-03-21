Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $14.00-14.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.70-10.80, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.94 billion. Lululemon Athletica also updated its Q1 guidance to $2.35-2.40 EPS.
NASDAQ LULU traded up $9.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $478.84. 3,522,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236,680. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $464.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $441.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.33. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $300.78 and a 52 week high of $516.39.
Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 442 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.
