Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.35-2.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.175-2.200, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.26 billion. Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY25 guidance to $14.00-14.20 EPS.

LULU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $495.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $503.07.

Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $9.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $478.84. 3,439,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,344. The firm has a market cap of $60.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.92, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.33. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $300.78 and a 12 month high of $516.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $464.77 and a 200 day moving average of $441.63.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 4,075 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.9% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.1% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 881 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

