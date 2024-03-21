Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.35-2.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.175-2.200, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.26 billion. Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY25 guidance to $14.00-14.20 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LULU. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $429.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $531.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $503.07.

NASDAQ:LULU traded up $9.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $478.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,522,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,680. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $300.78 and a 52 week high of $516.39. The company has a market capitalization of $60.42 billion, a PE ratio of 60.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $464.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $441.63.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,692,968 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,955,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,118 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1,462.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,093,563 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $413,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,578 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 7,310.9% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 364,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $116,720,000 after buying an additional 359,402 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 584,355 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $212,816,000 after buying an additional 269,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth about $24,532,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

