Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$19.60.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LUG shares. Raymond James set a C$17.50 price target on shares of Lundin Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$19.75 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$19.00 price target on shares of Lundin Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Insider Activity at Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Trading Up 5.5 %

In other news, Senior Officer Sheila Margaret Colman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.35, for a total value of C$86,750.00. In other Lundin Gold news, Senior Officer Sheila Margaret Colman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.35, for a total transaction of C$86,750.00. Also, Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.73, for a total transaction of C$1,673,330.00. 59.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LUG opened at C$18.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.05. Lundin Gold has a twelve month low of C$14.08 and a twelve month high of C$19.42.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). Lundin Gold had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of C$259.63 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lundin Gold will post 1.4277504 EPS for the current year.

Lundin Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.269 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Lundin Gold’s payout ratio is currently 53.47%.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

