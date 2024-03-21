LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Acquires 10,280 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,280 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI owned about 0.07% of nVent Electric worth $7,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 73.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 30,325 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 10.1% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 2.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 172,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 10.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,006,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,325,000 after acquiring an additional 91,709 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 150.4% in the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 55,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 33,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 10,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.33, for a total transaction of $738,004.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,228.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 10,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.33, for a total transaction of $738,004.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,228.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 4,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $254,067.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,730,334.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 400,252 shares of company stock valued at $25,713,777. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on NVT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on nVent Electric from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.20.

NYSE NVT traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.65. 1,369,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,807. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. nVent Electric plc has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $74.35. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.34.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $861.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 22.55%.

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

