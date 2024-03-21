LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Cuts Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI reduced its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in General Mills were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company grew its stake in General Mills by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,574.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,030,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,272,804. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.71.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.42%.

GIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on General Mills from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.11.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

