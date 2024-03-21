LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Grows Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,264 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 1.8% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Chevron were worth $13,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Windsor Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $648,000. Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Chevron by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 21,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on CVX shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Scotiabank lowered Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. DZ Bank lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.39.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $154.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,866,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,894,240. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.04. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $139.62 and a 52 week high of $172.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 57.39%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

