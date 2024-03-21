LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Has $10.48 Million Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI decreased its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,515 shares during the period. Kroger accounts for about 1.3% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Kroger were worth $10,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortress Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $313,000. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in Kroger by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Kroger by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC grew its stake in Kroger by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 149,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,847,000 after purchasing an additional 13,511 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 44,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Kroger stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.02. 7,031,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,088,569. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $57.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.46.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $37.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

KR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Guggenheim raised their target price on Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.55.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

