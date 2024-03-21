LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Has $11.38 Million Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Hershey accounts for 1.5% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Hershey were worth $11,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Hershey during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Hershey during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Hershey during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hershey Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE HSY traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $199.31. 2,330,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,098,313. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $178.82 and a 12-month high of $276.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.36. The firm has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.07. Hershey had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 51.79%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 60.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hershey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $183.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total value of $89,938.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at $369,681.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total value of $89,938.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at $369,681.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $396,170.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,624.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,518 shares of company stock worth $1,042,669. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

