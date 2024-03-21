LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Invests $342,000 in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI bought a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $465,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $622,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 41,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DBEF traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.71. 510,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,341. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $33.41 and a twelve month high of $40.77. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.62.

About Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities excluding North America. It is hedged for currency exposure from a USD point of view. DBEF was launched on Jun 9, 2011 and is managed by Xtrackers.

Further Reading

