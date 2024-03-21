LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Invests $566,000 in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $396,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 86,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDW stock remained flat at $35.80 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,941,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,304,969. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.75. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $29.39 and a 52 week high of $35.93.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

