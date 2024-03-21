LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Purchases 358 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Amgen makes up approximately 2.1% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Amgen were worth $16,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Amgen by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on AMGN. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.30.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $3.90 on Thursday, hitting $276.95. 2,403,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,058,144. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $329.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.06%.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.