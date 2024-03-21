LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Purchases 400 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 157,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $4,849,000. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $201.97. The company had a trading volume of 7,353,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,676,488. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.30 and a 12 month high of $203.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $190.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.53.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

