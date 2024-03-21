LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Raises Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Travelers Companies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,939,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,768,127,000 after purchasing an additional 127,413 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,575,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $747,267,000 after purchasing an additional 623,974 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,498,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $779,244,000 after purchasing an additional 121,752 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Travelers Companies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,431,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $560,451,000 after purchasing an additional 29,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Travelers Companies by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,847,000 after purchasing an additional 539,294 shares during the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelers Companies stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $226.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,730,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,028. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $226.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 26,633 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.76, for a total value of $5,666,437.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,291,671.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.06, for a total value of $967,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $54,878,580.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 26,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.76, for a total value of $5,666,437.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,291,671.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,903 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on TRV shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.38.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

