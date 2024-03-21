LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Sells 18,555 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI cut its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,458 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 18,555 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 320.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

NYSE VZ traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.54. The company had a trading volume of 21,845,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,570,240. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.10. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $43.21.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The business had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $979,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,200.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

